India's Conditional Suspension Lifted; Archers Can Compete Under National Flag

Indian archers will be able to compete under the national flag at the International Archery events after World Archery conditionally lifted the suspension of the Archery Association of India (AAI) on Thursday. Republic TV has access to the letter of IOA president thanking the World Body's decision following AAI's elections in New Delhi on 18 January and the decision was taken by the executive board via postal vote.

Other instructions of the world body

The world body has also instructed the federation to update its Constitution to clarify an athlete's membership, develop a strategic plan and resolve other governance issues with a progress report required every three months.

AAI was suspended on August 5 last year with Indian athletes only allowed to compete under a neutral flag at events that directly affected their qualification chances for the Olympics.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)