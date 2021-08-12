World Archery Youth Championship: Komalika Bari, Sakshi Chaudhary Reach Finals In Wroclaw

The Indian compound archery women's and mixed teams broke two junior (Under-18) world records on Tuesday during the qualifying stages of the World Archery Youth Championship in Wroclaw. Priya Gurjar shot 696 for the individual pole, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for 2067/2160 points, shattering the previous women's team world record by 22 points.

The previous record of 2045 was set at Rosario in 2017 by an American trio of Keane Sanchiko, Breanna Theodore, and Savannah Vanderwier. With Kaur as the third individual and Senthilkumar as the fourth, India now appears to be a significant contender in the event.

Priya also paired with Kushal Dalal (705) for a mixed pair total of 1401 beating Turkey (1396) and the United States (1390) to surpass the previous record set by the Danish combination of Natacha Stutz and Mathias Fullerton (1387) at the 2019 World Archery Youth Championships in Madrid.

Priya expressed her joy for her achievement but also claimed that she can do better and is aiming to become a world champion by giving her 100 per cent.

“I’m really happy but I can shoot even more than I did today. I have to shoot proper shots and try my best, then I can get even better results. My goal is to become world champion and I will do my best,” said Priya Gurjar.

In the individual ranking stage, the compound U-18 team came in second, with Dalal coming in third.

How did other Indian archers fair at Qualifiers of World Archery Youth Championship

Komalika Bari, the defending U18 recurve world champion, finished sixth with 656 points in the Under-21 age group, while the Indian women's team finished fifth with a total score of 1905. The recurve U-21 men's team came in second, with Parth Salunkhe (663) leading the Indian charge in the individual segment with a seventh-place finish. The men's team scored 1977 points to finish second behind Russia. While Rishabh Yadav will meet Sebastian Garcia of Mexico in the bronze medal match after losing to Robin Jaamta of Estonia in the semis of the compound junior men's solo event 147-146.

(Image credits: Twitter/WorldArchery)