More than 1900 athletes from 192 nations will gather in Oregon, United States for the 2022 edition of the World Athletics Championships. The event is scheduled to take place from July 15 to July 24 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Day 1 of the championship will begin with the qualification round of the Hammer Throw event followed by qualifiers for High Jump, Heats for 4x400m Relay, and a preliminary round of 100 metres sprint.

Where is the World Athletics Championships 2022 taking place?

World Athletics Championships 2022 is taking place at Eugene in Oregon’s Hayward Field in the United States of America.

When is World Athletics Championships 2022 starting and ending?

World Athletics Championships 2022 will begin on 15 July and end on Sunday 24 July.

How to watch World Athletics Championships 2022 Live?

Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to carry the live broadcast of the World Athletics Championships in India. The events will be live telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels. The live streaming of the competition will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. The live-streaming of the events will also be available on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of World Athletics.

Who are the Indian athletes taking part in World Athletics Championships 2022?

A total of 22 Indian athletes are set to take part in the World Athletics Championship in the United States. Indian olympian Neeraj Chopra is one of the favourites to win a medal for India at the competition courtesy of his impressive performances at various events earlier this year. Chopra won a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics last year, followed by two more medals at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and Diamond League in Sweden.

Interestingly, Anju Bobby George is the only Indian athlete to have won a medal at World Athletics Championships. She won a bronze medal in the long jump at the 2003 Championships in Paris.

Men's Javelin: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav

Women's Javelin: Annu Rani

Men's Shot Put: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Women's 20km Race Walk: Priyanka Goswami

Men's 20km Race Walk: Sandeep Kumar

Men's Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Jeswin Aldrin

Men's Triple Jump: Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul

Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary

Men's 400m Hurdles: MP Jabir

Men's 4x400m Relay: Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Women's 200m: S Dhanalakshmi

Full schedule for the World Athletics can be checked here:- World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule of events.

Image: worldathletics.org

