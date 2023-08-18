World Athletics Championships 2023: Check India's full schedule, squad, Date, Time & More

All eyes will be on a certain Neeraj Chopra when the World Athletics Championship kicks off in Budapest from 19 to 27th August. A 28-member contingent will represent India in the 19th edition of the competition, which has been a biennial event to date. Neeraj Chopra recorded a podium finish in Eugene last year as he clinched a silver medal in the last edition of the World Athletics Championship.

3 things you need to know

A 28-member Indian team will participate in the World Athletics Championship

All eyes will be on Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj returned with a silver medal in Eugene last time

Hungary is making its debut as host of this esteemed event and a number of Indian athletes are expected to record their names on the medal list. Only Anju Bobby George in 2003 in Paris and Neeraj in 2022 have been the two sole medal awardees so far and India could easily expect some more this time around.

Apart from Neeraj, M. Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin in the long jump and Steeplechaser Avinash Sable would be India's flag-bearers in this premier event.

Indian Squad for World Athletics Championship

Javelin Throw

Men: Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena

Women: Annu Rani

3000m Steeplechase

Men: Avinash Sable

Women: Parul Chaudhary

Long Jump

Men: M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

Women: Shaili Singh

100m Hurdles

Women: Jyothi Yarraji

20km race walk

Men: Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

Also Read: World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian stars to watch out for in the mega event

35km race walk

Men: Ram Baboo

800m

Men: Krishan Kumar

1500m

Men: Ajay Kumar Saroj

400m Hurdles

Men: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

High Jump

Men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Triple Jump

Men: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, and Eldhose Paul

4x400m Relay

Men: Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

Schedule of Indian athletes participating in the World Athletics Championship

August 19

Men’s 20m Race Walk Final - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh (12:40 PM IST)

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - Avinash Sable (3:05 PM IST)

Women’s Long Jump Qualification - Shaili Singh (3:55 PM IST)

Men’s 1500m Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj (10:32 PM IST )

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul (11:05 PM IST)

Also Read: Definitely, I'm close to breaching 90m: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra

August 20

Men’s High Jump Qualification - Sarvesh Anil Kushare (2:05 PM IST)

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (2:55PM IST )

Women’s Long Jump Final - Shaili Singh (Subject to qualification) (8:25PM IST )

Men’s 1500m Semifinals - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification) (9:05PM IST)

August 21

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification) (11:05PM IST)

Men’s Triple Jump Final - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul (Subject to qualification) (11:10PM IST )

Neeraj Chopra celebrates his achievement; (Image: AP)

August 22

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats - Jyothi Yarraji (10:10 PM IST )

Men’s 800m Heats - Krishan Kumar (10:50 PM IST )

Men’s High Jump Final - Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Subject to qualification) (11:25 PM IST )

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable (Subject to qualification) (1:12 AM IST-August 23)

August 23

Women’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - Annu Rani (1:50 PM IST)

OR

Women’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - Annu Rani (3:25 PM IST)

Men’s Long Jump Qualification - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (2:45 PM IST)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - Parul Chaudhary (11:15 PM IST)

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal - Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification) (12:10 AM IST -August 24)

Men’s 1500m Final - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification) (12:45 AM IST - August 24)

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification) (1:20 AM IST - August 24)

August 24

Men’s 35km Race Walk Final - Ram Baboo (10:30 AM IST )

Men’s Long Jump Final - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (Subject to qualification) (11 PM IST)

Men’s 800m Semifinals - Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification) (12:20 AM IST August 25)

Women’s 100m Hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification) (12:55 AM IST August 25)

August 25

Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena (1:40 PM IST)

OR

Men’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena (3:15 PM IST )

Women’s Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani (Subject to qualification) (11:50 PM IST)

August 26

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (11 PM IST)

Men’s 800m Final - Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification) (12AM IST-August 27)

August 27

Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena (Subject to qualification) (11:50 PM IST )

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Parul Chaudhary (Subject to qualification) (12:40 AM IST August 28)

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (Subject to qualification) (1:07AM IST August 28)