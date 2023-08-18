World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian Stars To Watch Out For In The Mega Event

Quick links:
Neeraj Chopra in action for India, (Image:PTI)
The Indian athletics team will be looking to clinch a few medals at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. A 28-member squad will be sent to participate in this prestigious event. The competition will start on August 19, and go on until August 27, 2023.
Women: Jyothi Yarraji
Men: Ram Baboo
Men: Krishan Kumar
Men: Ajay Kumar Saroj
Men: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
Men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare
Men: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, and Eldhose Paul
Men: Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian
Avinash Sable will compete in the Men’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Even though he finished 11th at the World Championships last year, Avinash Sable remains India's top contender for the track events in Budapest. His recent performance in the Silesia Diamond League, in which he clocked a season-best time of 8.11.63 seconds, indicates encouraging development. Although slightly slower than his personal best of 8.11.20 set last year, Sable is regarded as a strong contender for the final. Scott Simmons, Sable's coach, has expressed confidence in the athlete's capacity to contend for a podium position. However, it is essential to recognize that Sable will encounter formidable competition and formidable obstacles in Budapest.
M Sreesankar will compete in the Long Jump for India. Sixth-ranked in the world, Murali Sreesankar has high expectations of capturing a medal in Budapest. At the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, this silver medalist from the Commonwealth Games recorded a remarkable personal and season-best leap of 8.41 meters. His remarkable performance this season also places him second in the world, just behind his countryman, Aldrin. At the 2022 Oregon World Championships, Sreesankar placed seventh with a jump of 7.96 meters, which he hopes to surpass this time around. At the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on June 18, 2023, he jumped 8.41 meters, his personal best and season's best.
Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men’s javelin. Chopra, already a renowned javelin thrower around the globe, maintains a remarkable personal best (PB) record of 89.94 meters. His season's best is an impressive 88.67 meters. In the previous World Championships, conducted in 2022, Neeraj achieved a remarkable second place. Neeraj Chopra, the sole former medalist in the Indian team, has set sights on achieving another podium finish. Given his extraordinary abilities and track record, his performance in the impending competition is anticipated with great anticipation.