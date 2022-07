World Athletics Championships: Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes Including Neeraj Chopra

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is all set to begin on July 15 with some of the top stars from around the world set to take part in the competition. When it comes to the Indian athletes, Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will lead the contingent at the championships in Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field between July 15 and 24. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting event with plenty of Indian stars taking part in the competition, here is the full list of athletes and the competition schedule.

Indian stars taking part in World Athletics Championship 2022

Indian Athletes Event Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw Rohit Yadav Men’s Javelin Throw Annu Rani Women’s Javelin Throw Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men’s Shot Put Priyanka Goswami Women’s 20km Race Walk Sandeep Kumar Men’s 20km Race Walk Murali Sreeshankar Men’s Long jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya Men’s Long jump Jeswin Aldrin Men’s Long jump Abdulla Aboobacker Men’s Triple jump Praveen Chithravel Men’s Triple jump Eldhose Paul Men’s Triple jump Avinash Sable Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary Women’s 3000m Steeplechase MP Jabir Men’s 400m Hurdles Noah Nirmal Tom Men’s 4x400m Relay Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv) Men’s 4x400m Relay Muhammed Ajmal Men’s 4x400m Relay Naganathan Pandi Men’s 4x400m Relay Rajesh Ramesh Men’s 4x400m Relay Muhammed Anas Yahiya Men’s 4x400m Relay S Dhanalakshmi Women’s 200m

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule (timings in IST)