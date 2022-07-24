The ongoing World Athletics Championship 2022 witnessed several Team India athletes coming up with some incredible results for the country in the history of the event. A total of 22 Indian athletes (18 men and four women) represented the country at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Neeraj Chopra's silver medal in the javelin throw event is considered to be one of the greatest moments in Indian athletics history. Besides the historic silver medal from the Olympic champion, there were other positive results to look forward to as well.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra's iconic feat

Neeraj Chopra's silver was not only India's first medal at the World Athletics Championships, but also the country’s second podium finish on the world stage in the event. Previously, the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had won the bronze in the women’s long jump at World Championship in Paris, back in 2003. The javelin throw event also had Neeraj Chopra’s compatriot Rohit Yadav, who finished in 10th position.

How did Indian athletes fare during the World Athletics Championships 2022?

In triple jump, Eldhose Paul made history by becoming the first Indian to reach final at the World Athletics Championships 2022. He finished the final in ninth place with a jump of 16.79m. During the opening week of the World Athletics Championships 2022, the long jump witnessed saw national record holder Murali Sreeshankar qualifying for the final wherein he finished seventh with a jump of 7.96m. Parul Chaudhary, who took part in women’s 3000m steeplechase and women's 5000m race, MP Jabir who took part in men’s 400m hurdles, and the men’s 4x400m relay team failed to progress beyond their respective heats in the competition.

Annu Rani entered the final of the women's javelin throw, however, she finished in the seventh spot. Avinash Sable qualified for the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase, only to finish a disappointing 11th spot in the final. Long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya and triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel also failed to make it past the qualification round. Race walkers Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami, had a tough race to finish on 34th and 40th spots respectively. Shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor had to pull out due to an injury he suffered a few days ago in training.