World Athletics Championships: India's Eldhose Paul Qualifies For Men's Triple Jump Final

The Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championships has had a fantastic day on Friday, July 22, as three athletes scripted glory for the country by making it to the finals of the coveted tournament. After Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav qualified for the Men's Javelin Throw finals at World Athletics Championships, athlete Eldhose Paul qualified for the Men's Triple Jump final. Paul qualified for the final by recording a jump of 16.68 meters. The 25-year-old is also the first Indian to reach the Men's Triple Jump final.

Eldhose Paul qualifies for Triple Jump finals

25-year-old Eldhose Paul kickstarted the event by registering a jump of 16.12m. However, Paul bounced back in his second attempt where he jumped16.68m, keeping himself in contention for a place in the final. In the third attempt, Paul jumped 16.34m, however, the second jump was enough for him to secure a berth in the top 12. The other two Indian athletes in the competition - Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker failed to make it to the final. Chithravel's best jump in three attempts was 16.49m, while for Aboobacker, the best jump was 16.45m.

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav qualify for Men's Javelin Throw final

It was a double delight for the Indian contingent in the Javelin throw event as both Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra qualified for the finals of the Men's Javelin throw event. Rohit Yadav made it to the final with a best throw of 80.42m that put him in the 11th spot while defending champion, Grenada’s Anderson Peters topped the qualifier with 89.91m. Neeraj Chopra took just one attempt to qualify for the finals after throwing the javelin to a distance of 88.39m. Germany’s Julian Webber finished third with a distance of 87.28m.