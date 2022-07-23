World Athletics Championships Live Streaming: How To Watch Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Final?

Indian Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to create history at the World Athletics Championships 2022, where he will compete for a podium finish on Sunday. Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw event at the WAC 2022 on Thursday with a record-breaking throw of 88.39m. This was Chopra's third-best throw in his career. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist is now one of the favourites to finish on top in the men's event.

When and where is the World Athletics Championships taking place?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is taking place at The Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The men's javelin throw final event featuring Neeraj Chopra is scheduled to begin at 7:05 a.m. IST on Sunday (July 24).

How to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at WAC 2022?

The live telecast of the World Athletics Championships 2022 is being shown on Sony Sports Network in India. The men's javelin throw final event featuring Neeraj Chopra will be live broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD TV channels. The event will also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Chopra will face a challenge from the current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. Peters recently beat Chopra to win the gold medal at the Stockholm Diamond League with a throw of over 90 metres. Chopra won a silver medal at the event but managed a throw to better his own national record.

If Chopra wins a medal on Sunday, he will become only the second Indian athlete after Anju Bobby George to finish on the podium at the World Athletics Championships. Anju Bobby George had won a bronze medal for her brilliant effort in the long jump at the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris, France.

Meanwhile, Chopra is not the only Indian to have qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships. Rohit Yadav is another Indian who has booked a place in the final of the men's javelin throw at WAC 2022. Yadav made it to the final-12 with a throw of 80.42m

(Image: AP)