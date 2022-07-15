World Athletics Championships Live Streaming: How To Watch Sreeshankar & Sable In Action?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 are all set to begin on July 15 with some of the top Indian stars in action on the first day. The first day will be headlined by Murali Sreeshankar, who will compete in the Men’s Long jump, and Avinash Sable, who would be competing in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting set of events on the first day, here is a look at how to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 live in India, and the schedule of events for day 1.

How to watch World Athletics Championship 2022 live in India?

Fans wanting to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The events will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD/HD and Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website.

Meanwhile, the live streaming of the events will also be available on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of World Athletics. As for the live updates and results of the events, fans can track the official social media handles of World Athletics.

World Athletics Championship 2022 Day 1 schedule

Indian Athletes Event Date & Time Priyanka Goswami Women’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final 1:40 AM IST on July 16 Sandeep Kumar Men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final 3:40 AM IST on July 16 Avinash Sable Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats 5:45 AM IST on July 16 Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya & Jeswin Aldrin Men’s Long jump 6:30 AM IST on July 16 Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men’s Shot Put Qualification 7:25 AM IST on July 16

Can Sreeshankar win a medal at World Athletics Championship 2022?

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who is a national record holder, will be a dark horse as he sits at joint second place among season leaders with his 8.36m effort during the Federation Cup in April. He will be seen in action on Friday (early hours on Saturday in India) in the qualifying rounds.

The 23-year-old Sreeshankar has also been a consistent performer this season. He had another big jump of 8.31m in an event in Greece before winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships with a leap of 8.23m.

(Inputs from PTI)