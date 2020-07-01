World Athletics Publishes New Four-year Plan To Harness Power & Accessibility Of The Sport

Sports governing body, World Athletics has published its four-year strategic plan, aimed at harnessing power and accessibility of athletics to drive growth in the sport. The plan, designed to make sports accessible and relevant to people’s lives, was devised by World Athletic and its 214 member federations, in a recent meeting.

Challenges and opportunities

The organisation, in its meeting, discussed the direction that athletics would take in the coming four years. In addendum, they also discussed the challenges and opportunities that athletics would face in the post-pandemic world. Speaking to international media reporters, the committee’s president Sebastian Coe said that a huge amount of work was put into developing the strategic plan led by CEO Jon Ridgeon and with inputs from all at the headquarters.

Calling it an exceptional body of work, Coe added that the strategy brings together "all the great things we do as a global sports body with a laser-sharp focus on doing it better, and includes some innovative and creative ideas to drive growth in our sport. It is exactly the type of roadmap our sport needs to bring together all our stakeholders with a single vision, mission, and clear priorities."

He also said that an important mission of the plan is to grow the sport and make it relevant to people’s lives and communities. Another mission is inspired by creating a globally appealing and accessible competition, events and activities so that talented athletes could inspire and entertain the world. He concluded by saying that the plan also aims at leading by example of a well-governed sports federation, taking brave leadership decisions and valuing partnership.

Image credits: Unsplash/adigold1