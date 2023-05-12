Last Updated:

World Boxing Championship: Mohammad Hussamuddin Gives Walkover; Bags Bronze Medal In Debut

Hussamudin, who was competing in his debut World Championships, was scheduled to face Cuba's Saidel Horta in the last four clash.

Press Trust Of India
Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamudin signed off with a bronze medal at the World Championships after a knee injury forced him to withdraw from his semifinal bout here on Friday.

The 29-year-old from Nizamabad sustained a knee injury in his quarterfinal bout against J. Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

"Hussamuddin gives a walkover due to injury and settles for bronze. He sustained a knee injury during his QF bout and was advised to not compete further," the boxing federation of India said in a statement.

Hussamudin, who was competing in his debut World Championships, was scheduled to face Cuba's Saidel Horta in the last four clash.

