World Boxing Championships 2023 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Live Action In India?

World boxing championships 2023: Following Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora's gold medal bouts on Saturday. The Indian contention on March 26, 2023 will be led by Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zereen, as they would make their way to the ring to fight in their respective gold medal matches in the World Boxing Championship. With two gold medals already in the hold, India would look to increase their tally to 4 out of 4 today. The matches will take place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Delhi.

Thank you, Ma'am. They are an inspiration to all @AjaySingh_SG https://t.co/8tYkrDLpb3 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 26, 2023

Thank you sir for your hearty wishes. Indian boxing shining like never before @AjaySingh_SG https://t.co/bfyx9YgkFI — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 26, 2023

On March 26, 2023, Olympic Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be up against Australia's Caitlin Parker in the 75 Kg weight category. As for Nikhat Zareen, she would face Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50 Kg weight category. The matches will start in the evening. As fans of Indian sports, there is a provision for live telecast as well as live streaming.

Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final: India’s schedule for Sunday

Elite Women 75 kg final - Lovlina Borgohain vs Caitlin Parker

Elite Women 50 kg final - Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam

When Will Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships Final Match Take Place?

The final match of Nikhat Zareen will take place on March 26, 2023.

At What Time Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships Final Match Will Start?

The final matches of Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain wil start at 6 pm IST at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final?

Indian boxing fans can tune into the live streaming of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final on the website and app of Sony LIV.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 final?