World Boxing Championships 2023 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Live Action In India?

Quick links:
Image: PTI/AP
World boxing championships 2023: Following Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora's gold medal bouts on Saturday. The Indian contention on March 26, 2023 will be led by Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zereen, as they would make their way to the ring to fight in their respective gold medal matches in the World Boxing Championship. With two gold medals already in the hold, India would look to increase their tally to 4 out of 4 today. The matches will take place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Delhi.
GOLDEN GIRL 🥇😍
Saweety wins 🥇medal in 8️⃣1️⃣kg category to bring glory to the country 🇮🇳 💪@AjaySingh_SG@debojo_m#itshertime #WorldChampionships #WWCHDelhi @Media_SAI @anandmahindra @IBA_Boxing @Mahindra_Auto @saweetyboora @Anurag_Office @MahindraRise @NehaAnandBrahma pic.twitter.com/J6EhHSoQyv— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 26, 2023
Thank you, Ma'am. They are an inspiration to all @AjaySingh_SG https://t.co/8tYkrDLpb3— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 26, 2023
Thank you sir for your hearty wishes. Indian boxing shining like never before @AjaySingh_SG https://t.co/bfyx9YgkFI— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 26, 2023
On March 26, 2023, Olympic Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be up against Australia's Caitlin Parker in the 75 Kg weight category. As for Nikhat Zareen, she would face Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50 Kg weight category. The matches will start in the evening. As fans of Indian sports, there is a provision for live telecast as well as live streaming.