World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain Clinches Gold, Defeats Caitlin Parker

World Boxing Championship 2023: Lovlina Borgohain maintains her superlative form as she defeated Australia's Caitlin Parker 5-2 to claim gold in the 75 kg Middleweight category. Unlike Nikhat Zareen it was a split verdict by the jury as the Indian cashed in on the vociferous home support at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi. India now has clinched their second gold medal of the day following Nikhat Zareen's one-sided victory over Vietnam’s Nguyen Thị Tam earlier.

Lovlina took the first round 3-2 but her Australian counterpart returned with an impressive display as she won the second round. Lovlina dominated the final round and she was declared the champion as the majority of judges called in her favour.

This is her maiden gold medal in the World Boxing Championship as she had clinched bronze in the 2018 edition. This tournament turns out to be a brilliant outing for the Indian boxers as after Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora and Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina became the fourth to have clinched a gold medal on this stage.

