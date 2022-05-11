World Boxing Championships: Parveen Advances To Pre-quarterfinals With Comprehensive Win

India's Parveen (63kg) moved to the pre-quarterfinals with a comprehensive win over Ukraine's Mariia Bova in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from Haryana won by unanimous decision against the much more experienced boxer, who is 12 years her senior, in the light welter division.

Although the 2017 youth national winner began on an aggressive note, she was edged out by Bova in the opening round, who matched Parveen's energy.

But the Indian showed amazing tenacity as she significantly upped the ante in the second round. She ferociously attacked the 34-year-old Ukrainian, landing a flurry of punches to eventually seal the tie in her favour.

After an impressive start to her campaign, Parveen will be up against the former Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of the USA in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.

Later in the day, Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Manisha (57kg) and Saweety (75kg) will open their campaigns at the prestigious event.

