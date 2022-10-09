'World Champion 2022': Max Verstappen's 1st Response After Becoming F1 Drivers' Champion

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday won his second Formula 1 championship after capturing the Japanese Grand Prix in style. Verstappen won the title after finishing in first place in the rain-shortened Japanese GP on October 9. Verstappen now has 366 points to his name in the 2022 F1 Driver Standings.

Verstappen is 113 points ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who is in second place in the standings. After the race, Verstappen said it is incredible to win the title for the second time, adding that it is very special to do it in front of Honda people and Japanese fans.

"I’m just very happy that we got to race at the end. It was raining quite heavily and it was just really tough for us to drive. But luckily, we got quite an amount of laps in and the car was flying in the inter conditions as well. I’m very pleased to win here, but also very happy to see all the fans and that they stuck around. [As for the title], what can I say? Incredible, of course! It’s very special also to do it here, in front of all the Honda people, all the Japanese fans," Verstappen said after the race.

Japanese Grand Prix

Drama surrounded the Japanese Grand Prix from the very beginning of the competition. After only three laps, the race was called off owing to heavy rain, and a red flag was raised. Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Alex Albon of Williams both crashed out of the race at the start due to technical failure. Alpine Tauri driver Pierre Gasly was furious after getting dangerously close to a recovery vehicle that he was unable to see due to low visibility.

After two hours, when the race finally started, Verstappen put on a nearly flawless performance to win the title. After the race, it seemed Verstappen would have to wait until the United States Grand Prix to win his second F1 championship but when Ferarri driver Charles Leclerc was handed penalty points and was moved from second to third position, the Dutchman's title was confirmed.

Verstappen enters exclusive club

Verstappen had a phenomenal 2022 season, winning 12 of the 18 races he took part in. Before emerging victorious in the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen had won six of the last seven races. Verstappen has now joined an exclusive club by capturing his second F1 championship.

He has become just the third F1 driver to win the title with four or more races left. Prior to Verstappen, Michael Schumacher accomplished the feat in 2002 with six races remaining, Nigel Mansell in 1992 with five races remaining, and Sebastian Vettel won the title with four races left.

Image: formula1.com