World Champion Lewis Hamilton Recovers From COVID-19, To Participate In Abu Dhabi GP

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has recovered from COVID-19 and will be racing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. This was officially confirmed by Mercedes i.e. the F1 team that he represents. The 35-year-old was tested positive for COVID-19 just one day after he had won the Bahrain GP a couple of weeks ago i.e. November 29 as a result of which he was out of action from the Sakhir GP that was also held in Bahrain last weekend.

Mercedes confirms Hamilton's availability for the race day

“Lewis tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday prior to completion of his self-isolation period in Bahrain. This enabled him to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, and he tested negative on arrival,” Mercedes said in a statement. “Lewis has therefore completed the protocols required by the FIA for his entry to the paddock and will be able to take part in the race weekend", the statement further read.

Lewis Hamilton in 2020 F1 season

Both Hamilton and his team Mercedes had entered the 2020 season as the World Drivers' as well as the World Constructors' champions respectively and were consistent throughout the season as they ended up shattering a lot of records during this truncated season. At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the 'Silver Arrows' secured their seventh consecutive Constructors' Championship making them the only team to win seven consecutive championships. At the same time, they also broke their fierce rival Ferrari's record in the process (1999-2004) consisting of six straight wins.

Meanwhile, Hamilton equalled the racing legend Michael Schumacher's record of seven World Drivers' Championship victories during this year's Turkish Grand Prix.

The season had to be postponed from March to July due to the global pandemic and only 17 races were scheduled instead of 22 including the cancellation of a few races and additional replacements as well. The season had kicked off with the Austrian Grand Prix and this year's Abu Dhabi GP will bring curtains down on this year's F1 extravaganza.

Hamilton's record in Abu Dhabi GP

The seven-time world champion has won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix a record five times including convincing wins in the previous two years. The British racer who has already bagged the world championship will be hoping to sign off on a high by registering a hat-trick of wins in Abu Dhabi.

