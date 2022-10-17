World Champion Magnus Carlsen Left Visibly Furious After Defeat To India's D Gukesh; WATCH

Five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen was left stunned on Monday after he was defeated by 16-year-old D Gukesh, the youngest ever player in history to defeat a reigning world champion. This was Carlsen's second consecutive loss to an Indian star in the Aimchess Rapid online event, having suffered a defeat to Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi a day before. Following the defeat against Gukesh, Carlsen was visibly upset.

Magnus Carlsen furious after loss to D Gukesh

As seen in the video below, Magnus Carlsen was furious with himself after he committed a mistake that left him trapped. Following his mistake, he resigned and handed D Gukesh a memorable and historic victory over the world champion. At the age of just 16 years, 4 months and 20 days, Gukesh became the youngest ever player in history to defeat a reigning world champion.

Previously, the record was held by Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa according to a report from chessbase.com. R Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen in round 8 of the Airthings Masters at the age of just 16 years, 6 months and 10 days.

Arjun Erigaisi also defeated Magnus Carlsen

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi on Sunday hogged the spotlight, beating world champion Magnus Carlsen in round seven of the preliminaries of the Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament. The 19-year-old Erigaisi, who had gone down to compatriot Vidit Santosh Gujrathi to make a losing start in the event, is currently in fifth place after eight rounds.

The win over Norwegian superstar Carlsen in the seventh round early on Sunday was the Indian's first over the world champion. Erigaisi won three straight games, beating Nils Grandelius (Sweden), Daniel Naroditsky (USA) and Carlsen before settling for a draw against Jan-Krzyszstof Duda (Poland).

The Indian Grandmaster had last month lost to Carlsen in the final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online tournament. His 54-move win over the world champion enabled him to bounce back after a slow start to the event. Carlsen has been far from his best so far, having suffered two defeats (to Mamedyarov and Erigaisi). Moreover, he also escaped with a draw against young Indian GM Mittal in round four.

(Inputs from PTI)