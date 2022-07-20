World Chess Day: Official Stamp Of 44th Olympiad Unveiled In New Delhi

World Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 every year to commemorate the day when FIDE (World Chess Federation) was founded in the year 1924. This year's World Chess Day was celebrated on Wednesday with the unveiling of the official stamp of the 44th Chess Olympiad at a city hotel in New Delhi.

44th Chess Olympiad official stamp unveiled

The 44th Chess Olympiad's official stamp was unveiled in the presence of Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Thiru Siva V Meyyanathan, who were the chief guests for the occasion.

Speaking of the occasion, the Union Minister of State for Communications said, "It is an absolute honour that we are organising this event in India. Chess is our very own sport. I would also like to thank our respected Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi Ji for his vision that has made it possible to change and shape sports in this new India."

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held at Mamallapuram, Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

Meanwhile, Thiru Siva V Meyyanathan added, "44th Chess Olympiad stamp release is very important to this event. It is a prestigious event and I would like to thank everyone present here to be a part of the stamp unveiling."

Others who graced this historic moment also included Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta, an Arjuna Awardee and team member of the Chess Olympiad, along with President of All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Chess Olympiad Organising Committee Sanjay Kapoor and Olympiad Director and AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

343 teams from 187 nations will participate in 44th Chess Olympiad

India which is hosting the Chess Olympiad for the first time is set to witness a record number of countries (187) taking part in the competition. Speaking of the event, AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said, "As of now, 343 teams from 187 countries will take part in the event, including Pakistan. The visa procedure for each athlete has been taken care of as well."

(Inputs from Agencies)

Image: AICF