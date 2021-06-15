World Judo Championships Winner Shows Admirable Sportsmanship, Carries Injured Opponent

A sight of true sportsmanship was witnessed during the World Judo Championships in Hungary on Saturday after the winning athlete carried the runner-up who was injured on her back.

At the end of the World Judo Championships final for the women's 78+ kg category, Japan's Sarah Asahina who emerged victorious saw that her fellow countrywoman Tomita Wakaba who lost to her was struggling to stand after a knee injury. Ahead of being crowned as the winner, Asahina Sarah first chose to cater to her injured opponent and carried Wakaba on her back to get help. However, before leaving the mat, Sarah chose to bow to the audience and Tatami as a sign of respect. The gesture which showcased her admirable sportsmanship was lauded by netizens.

Speaking about the moment Asahina Sarah said, "The bow is traditional and special to Judo. I should bow to the audience and Tatami so I felt I should do that. It was just that. She is a teammate so I must help her, that is what I felt."

Netizens react

Big respects! Perfect example of a true sportsmanship! — Black Yama (@BlackYama9) June 14, 2021

I love that she bowed to the mat what she stepped off, while carrying someone on her back. Respect all the way around. — All Might M@ (@MatthewBParksSr) June 12, 2021

That is Judô!!!! — Carlos (@cajobarata) June 12, 2021

Congratulations!!

Immense respect 👏👏👏 — Horacio KS (@HoracioKS) June 12, 2021

This is the Japanese heavyweight's third world title. Asahina was the World Open champion in 2017 and won the heavyweight title in 2018 and now at the age of 24 has been crowned as once again for the third time. Her opponent Tomita Wakaba is a year older than her and was last crowned as a junior world champion in 2015.