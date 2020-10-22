World Series 2020: Rays Were Chosen By 33 US States Over The LA Dodgers Twitter Map Shows

After an initial 8-3 victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Tampa Bay Rays evened the series with a 6-4 game. Brandon Lowe got over his postseason slump with two opposite-field homers. Blake Snell struck out nine times in 4 2/3 innings for the Rays, which denied the Dodgers a hit till Chris Taylor's two-run homer in the fifth took the game to 5-2. While the Dodgers tried to mount a comeback in the eighth, the Rays' offence prevailed, securing a Game 2 win.

FINAL: Rays 6, Dodgers 4



Brandon Lowe found his swing and punished the Dodgers.



The vaunted Rays relievers bent but didn't break.



The World Series is tied. Game 3 is gonna be a whopper: Charlie Morton vs. Walker Buehler. Day off tomorrow, the good stuff on Friday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 22, 2020

World Series Twitter Map shows most fans siding with the Rays

While the series is currently at 1-1, most of the states in the US are seemingly rooting for the Rays to win the 2020 World Series. As per a Betonline.ag map geotagged by Twitter data, 33 states are hoping the Rays win, while 17 states are siding with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The data was gathered after Sunday and includes over 120,000 tweets about the game.

While MLB fans have been excited over the series, Game 1 reportedly drew in a record-low audience for a World Series game. Game 1 brought in a 5.1 rating and was seen by around 9,195,000 viewers on Fox, as per Nielsen Media Research. Similar low ratings were recorded in 2008 when the Rays were in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Game 3 of that series brought 9,836,000. For Game 1, the lowest viewership was 12,191,000 between San Francisco and Kansas City in 2012. Last year's opener between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros on October 22 had brought in 12,283,000 viewers.

World Series schedule

The #WorldSeries AKA the battle for the 2020 City of Champions. pic.twitter.com/YNJlYILpwU — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2020

Game 3 – Dodgers vs Rays, Friday, October 23, 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, October 24, 5:30 AM IST)

Game 4 – Dodgers vs Rays, Saturday, October 24, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, October 25, 5:30 AM IST)

Game 5 – Dodgers vs Rays, Sunday, October 25, 8:00 PM EST (Monday, October 26, 5:30 AM IST)

Game 6 – Rays vs Dodgers, Tuesday, October 27, 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, October 28, 5:30 AM IST)

Game 7 – Rays vs Dodgers, Wednesday, October 28, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 29, 5:30 AM IST)

World Series Live Stream

With MLB's new deal with Star Sports backed by India On Track (IOT), fans can watch the MLB World Series in India. The games will be broadcast on Star Sports Select. For the live stream, fans will have to logon to Disney+ Hotstar.

(Image credits: AP)