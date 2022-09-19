World Wrestling Championship: List Of Medal Winners From India Post Bajrang & Vinesh's Win

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat scripted history after the conclusion of the recent World Wrestling Championship as each registered a unique record following their bronze medal triumphs. Following a 11-9 win over Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the bronze medal clashes, Bajrang became only the first Indian to win four or more medals at a World Wrestling Championship event.

This is the 28-year-old's third bronze, having won the same medal in the 2013 and 2019 editions as well. Meanwhile, he also won a silver in 2018. As for Vinesh, she won a second bronze medal at a World Wrestling Championship event after defeating Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0. Following the victories of both wrestlers, here is a look at the list of Indian medal winners at the World Wrestling Championships.

India's medallists at World Wrestling Championship

Winner Medal Event Year Location Sushil Kumar Gold Men’s Freestyle 66kg 2010 Moscow, Russia Bishambar Ali Singh Silver Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1967 Bucharest, Romania Amit Kumar Dahiya Silver Men’s Freestyle 55kg 2013 Budapest, Hungary Bajrang Punia Silver Men’s Freestyle 65kg 2018 Budapest, Hungary Deepak Punia Silver Men’s Freestyle 86kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Anshu Malik Silver Women’s Freestyle 57kg 2021 Oslo, Norway Udhey Chand Bronze Men’s Freestyle 67kg 1961 Yokohama, Japan Alka Tomar Bronze Women’s Freestyle 59kg 2006 Guangzhou, China Ramesh Kumar Bronze Men’s Freestyle 74kg 2009 Herning, Denmark Geeta Phogat Bronze Women’s Freestyle 55kg 2012 Strathcona County, Canada Babita Kumari Bronze Women’s Freestyle 51kg 2012 Strathcona County, Canada Bajrang Punia Bronze Men’s Freestyle 60kg 2013 Budapest, Hungary Sandeep Tulsi Yadav Bronze Men’s Greco-Roman 66kg 2013 Budapest, Hungary Narsingh Pancham Yadav Bronze Men’s Freestyle 74kg 2015 Las Vegas, USA Pooja Dhanda Bronze Women’s Freestyle 57kg 2018 Budapest, Hungary Vinesh Phogat Bronze Women’s Freestyle 50kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Ravi Kumar Dahiya Bronze Men’s Freestyle 57kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Rahul Aware Bronze Men’s Freestyle 61kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Bajrang Punia Bronze Men’s Freestyle 65kg 2019 Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Sarita Mor Bronze Women’s Freestyle 59kg 2021 Oslo, Norway Vinesh Phogat Bronze Women's Freestyle 53kg 2022 Belgrade, Serbia Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's Freestyle 65kg 2022 Belgrade, Serbia

Image: PTI