World Wrestling Championship: List Of Medal Winners From India Post Bajrang & Vinesh's Win

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat scripted history after the conclusion of the recent World Wrestling Championship as each registered a unique record following their bronze medal triumphs. Following a 11-9 win over Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the bronze medal clashes, Bajrang became only the first Indian to win four or more medals at a World Wrestling Championship event.
This is the 28-year-old's third bronze, having won the same medal in the 2013 and 2019 editions as well. Meanwhile, he also won a silver in 2018. As for Vinesh, she won a second bronze medal at a World Wrestling Championship event after defeating Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0. Following the victories of both wrestlers, here is a look at the list of Indian medal winners at the World Wrestling Championships.
|
Winner
|
Medal
|Event
|Year
|Location
|
Sushil Kumar
|Gold
|Men’s Freestyle 66kg
|2010
|
Moscow, Russia
|
Bishambar Ali Singh
|Silver
|Men’s Freestyle 57kg
|1967
|
Bucharest, Romania
|
Amit Kumar Dahiya
|Silver
|Men’s Freestyle 55kg
|2013
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
Bajrang Punia
|Silver
|Men’s Freestyle 65kg
|2018
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
Deepak Punia
|Silver
|
Men’s Freestyle 86kg
|2019
|
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
|
Anshu Malik
|Silver
|Women’s Freestyle 57kg
|2021
|
Oslo, Norway
|
Udhey Chand
|Bronze
|Men’s Freestyle 67kg
|1961
|
Yokohama, Japan
|
Alka Tomar
|Bronze
|Women’s Freestyle 59kg
|2006
|
Guangzhou, China
|
Ramesh Kumar
|Bronze
|Men’s Freestyle 74kg
|2009
|
Herning, Denmark
|
Geeta Phogat
|Bronze
|Women’s Freestyle 55kg
|2012
|
Strathcona County, Canada
|
Babita Kumari
|Bronze
|Women’s Freestyle 51kg
|2012
|
Strathcona County, Canada
|
Bajrang Punia
|Bronze
|Men’s Freestyle 60kg
|2013
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
Sandeep Tulsi Yadav
|Bronze
|Men’s Greco-Roman 66kg
|2013
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
Narsingh Pancham Yadav
|Bronze
|Men’s Freestyle 74kg
|2015
|
Las Vegas, USA
|
Pooja Dhanda
|Bronze
|Women’s Freestyle 57kg
|2018
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
Vinesh Phogat
|Bronze
|Women’s Freestyle 50kg
|2019
|
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
|
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Bronze
|Men’s Freestyle 57kg
|2019
|
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
|
Rahul Aware
|Bronze
|Men’s Freestyle 61kg
|2019
|
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
|
Bajrang Punia
|
Bronze
|Men’s Freestyle 65kg
|2019
|
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
|
Sarita Mor
|
Bronze
|Women’s Freestyle 59kg
|2021
|
Oslo, Norway
|
Vinesh Phogat
|
Bronze
|Women's Freestyle 53kg
|2022
|
Belgrade, Serbia
|
Bajrang Punia
|Bronze
|Men's Freestyle 65kg
|2022
|
Belgrade, Serbia