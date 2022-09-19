Last Updated:

World Wrestling Championship: List Of Medal Winners From India Post Bajrang & Vinesh's Win

Following the victories of Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, here is a look at the full list of Indian medal winners at the World Wrestling Championships.

World Wrestling Championship: Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat scripted history after the conclusion of the recent World Wrestling Championship as each registered a unique record following their bronze medal triumphs. Following a 11-9 win over Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the bronze medal clashes, Bajrang became only the first Indian to win four or more medals at a World Wrestling Championship event.

This is the 28-year-old's third bronze, having won the same medal in the 2013 and 2019 editions as well. Meanwhile, he also won a silver in 2018. As for Vinesh, she won a second bronze medal at a World Wrestling Championship event after defeating Emma Malmgren of Sweden 8-0. Following the victories of both wrestlers, here is a look at the list of Indian medal winners at the World Wrestling Championships.

India's medallists at World Wrestling Championship

Winner

Medal

 Event Year Location

Sushil Kumar

 Gold Men’s Freestyle 66kg 2010

Moscow, Russia

Bishambar Ali Singh

 Silver Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1967

Bucharest, Romania

Amit Kumar Dahiya

 Silver Men’s Freestyle 55kg 2013

Budapest, Hungary

Bajrang Punia

 Silver Men’s Freestyle 65kg 2018

Budapest, Hungary

Deepak Punia

 Silver

Men’s Freestyle 86kg

 2019

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Anshu Malik

 Silver Women’s Freestyle 57kg 2021

Oslo, Norway

Udhey Chand

 Bronze Men’s Freestyle 67kg 1961

Yokohama, Japan

Alka Tomar

 Bronze Women’s Freestyle 59kg 2006

Guangzhou, China

Ramesh Kumar

 Bronze Men’s Freestyle 74kg 2009

Herning, Denmark

Geeta Phogat

 Bronze Women’s Freestyle 55kg 2012

Strathcona County, Canada

Babita Kumari

 Bronze Women’s Freestyle 51kg 2012

Strathcona County, Canada

Bajrang Punia

 Bronze Men’s Freestyle 60kg 2013

Budapest, Hungary

Sandeep Tulsi Yadav

 Bronze Men’s Greco-Roman 66kg 2013

Budapest, Hungary

Narsingh Pancham Yadav

 Bronze Men’s Freestyle 74kg 2015

Las Vegas, USA

Pooja Dhanda

 Bronze Women’s Freestyle 57kg 2018

Budapest, Hungary

Vinesh Phogat

 Bronze Women’s Freestyle 50kg 2019

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Ravi Kumar Dahiya

 Bronze Men’s Freestyle 57kg 2019

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Rahul Aware

 Bronze Men’s Freestyle 61kg 2019

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Bajrang Punia

Bronze

 Men’s Freestyle 65kg 2019

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Sarita Mor

Bronze

 Women’s Freestyle 59kg 2021

Oslo, Norway

Vinesh Phogat

Bronze

 Women's Freestyle 53kg 2022

Belgrade, Serbia

Bajrang Punia

 Bronze Men's Freestyle 65kg 2022

Belgrade, Serbia

