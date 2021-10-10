World Wrestling Championship: PM Modi Lauds Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor On Historic Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 10 October 2021, hailed wrestlers Anshu Malik & Sarita Mor for their stellar performance at the World Wrestling Championship held in Oslo, Norway. PM Modi took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Anshu Malik for winning bronze and Sarita Mor for winning silver at the World Wrestling Championship. He also extended his best wishes to the wrestlers for the future.

Congratulations to @OLyAnshu for winning the Silver and @saritamor3 for winning the Bronze at the World Wrestling Championship 2021. Best wishes to these outstanding athletes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/2HNzheJ6G7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2021

Anshu Malik & Sarita Mor at World Wrestling Championship

Anshu Malik won the silver medal at the World wrestling championships held in Oslo, Norway after showing a valiant effort against the two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis of the USA in the final. Anshu Malik picked up an ankle injury in the quarterfinals and was suffering from an elbow injury before arriving for the competition. But this didn’t stop her from competing as she displayed a great display of grit and determination to win a silver medal.

Haryana's Anshu Malik also created history as she became the first Indian female wrestler to reach the final of the World Championships. The 20-year-old qualified for the gold-medal match after she beat Ukraine's Solomiia Vynnyk 11-0 in the penultimate match of the competition in Oslo. Malik won the match in the 57kg category on basis of technical superiority.

In the Bronze medal match, Sarita Mor outclassed Sweden's Johanna Lindborg to win the bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships. Sarita won the medal in the 59 kg category, where she defeated Johanna by a convincing margin of 8-2. With the victory, the reigning Asian champion became the second Indian woman to win a medal at the recently concluded World Championships. Sarita also became the sixth Indian woman to win a bronze medal at the World Championships. Sarita Mor hails from the Sonepat district of Haryana, which is famous for producing world-class wrestlers for India.

Sarita first rose to national prominence when she won the silver medal at the Asian Championships in 2017. The 26-year-old had won the silver medal in the 58 kg category after beating Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova.

(Image: PTI/@NarendraModii/Twitter)