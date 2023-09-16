World Wrestling Championships 2023: Live Streaming, Fixtures And Things You Need To Know

The Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, will host the World Wrestling Championships 2023 from September 16 to 25, setting the stage for the event. The best wrestlers from around the world will compete in this famous tournament. A formidable 30-member team representing India will compete in the men's freestyle, women's freestyle, and Greco-Roman wrestling disciplines.
3 things you need to know
- World Wrestling Championships start on Saturday, September 16, 2023
- India will aim for a Gold medal in the competition
- The tournament will go on for 9 days
Notably, the Indian team this year will be without a number of seasoned veterans, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Deepak Punia. Aman Sherawat, the 2023 Asian champion, Naveen Malik, the gold medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and Antim Panghal, the two-time U20 World champion, are just a few of the team's renowned rising stars. Sarita Mor, who won bronze in the 2021 World Championships, is the only seasoned athlete among the Indian delegation, adding experience to the field.
The Indian wrestlers, who combine youth and experience, are ready to compete against the finest in the world at the World Wrestling Championships. They hope to leave their imprint and continue their country's wrestling legacy.
How many qualification quotas are there for the Olympics 2024?
The World Wrestling Championships 2023 will determine 90 Olympic quotas for the Paris Olympics in 2024. This makes the competition crucial for wrestlers seeking Olympic quota berths. Each of the 18 Olympic weight divisions will have five quotas in Belgrade, increasing global competition.
Since the World Body (UWW) suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) last month, the Indian wrestlers will compete under a neutral banner. Indian wrestlers will compete for Olympic quotas while representing their nation neutrally, adding to the complexities. On the road to Paris 2024, the World Wrestling Championships will be crucial for wrestlers from around the world, including India, to achieve Olympic glory.
India’s Squad for World Wrestling Championships 2023
Men’s Freestyle
Aman Sherawat (57kg), Akash Dahiya (61kg), Anuj Kumar (65kg), Abhimanyu (70kg), Naveen Malik (74kg), Sachin More (79kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), Sahil (97kg), Sumit Malik (125kg)
Women’s freestyle
Neelam Sirohi (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Neha (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Anjali (59kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62kg), Antim Kundu (65kg), Priyanka (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Divya Kakran (76kg)
Greco-Roman
Ajay (55kg), Manish (60kg), Vikram (63kg), Vinayak (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sajan (82kg), Manoj Kumar (87kg), Shailesh (97kg), Mehar Singh (130kg)
World Wrestling Championships 2023 schedule
September 16, Saturday
- Men’s freestyle qualification rounds 61kg, 70kg, 86kg, 125kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s freestyle semi-finals 61kg, 70kg, 86kg, 125kg - 8:30 PM onwards
September 17, Sunday
- Men’s freestyle repechage rounds 61kg, 70kg, 86kg, 125kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s freestyle qualification rounds 79kg, 92kg, 57kg, 74kg - 6:00 PM onwards
- Men’s freestyle semi-finals 79kg, 92kg, 57kg, 74kg - 8:30 PM onwards
- Men’s freestyle finals 61kg, 70kg, 86kg, 125kg - 9:30 PM onwards
September 18, Monday
- Men’s freestyle 86kg, 125kg (5th vs 5th) - for Paris 2024 quota - 12:30 AM onwards
- Men’s freestyle repechage rounds 79kg, 92kg, 57kg, 74kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s freestyle qualification rounds 65kg, 97kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle qualification rounds 55kg, 59kg - 8:30 PM onwards
- Men’s freestyle semi-finals 65kg, 97kg - 8:30 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle semi-finals 55kg, 59kg - 8:30 PM onwards
- Men’s freestyle finals 79kg, 92kg, 57kg, 74kg - 9:30 PM onwards
September 19, Tuesday
- Men’s freestyle 57kg, 74kg (5th vs 5th) - for Paris 2024 quota - 12:30 AM onwards
- Men’s freestyle repechage rounds 65kg, 97kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle repechage rounds 55kg, 59kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle qualifying rounds 65kg, 50kg, 57kg, 76kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle semi-finals 65kg, 50kg, 57kg, 76kg - 8:30 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle finals 55kg, 59kg - 9:30 PM onwards
September 20, Wednesday
- Men’s freestyle finals 65kg, 97kg - 12:00 AM onwards
- Men’s freestyle 65kg, 97kg (5th vs 5th) - for Paris 2024 quota - 12:30 AM onwards
- Women’s freestyle repechage 65kg, 50kg, 57kg, 76kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle qualifying rounds 72kg, 53kg, 62kg, 68kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle semi-finals 72kg, 53kg, 62kg, 68kg - 8:30 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle finals 65kg, 50kg, 57kg, 76kg - 9:30 PM onwards
September 21, Thursday
- Women’s freestyle 50kg, 57kg, 76kg (5th vs 5th) - for Paris 2024 quota - 12:30 AM onwards
- Women’s freestyle repechage rounds 72kg, 53kg, 62kg, 68kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman qualifying rounds 55kg, 82, 77, 130kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman semi-finals 55kg, 82kg, 77kg, 130kg - 8:00 PM onwards
- Women’s freestyle finals 72kg, 53kg, 62kg, 68kg - 9:30 PM onwards
September 22, Friday
- Women’s freestyle 53kg, 62kg, 68kg - (5th vs 5th) - for Paris 2024 quota - 12:30 AM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman repechage rounds 55kg, 82kg, 77kg, 130kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman qualifying rounds 72kg, 60kg, 97kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman semi-finals 72kg, 60kg, 97kg - 8:00 PM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman finals 55kg, 82kg, 77kg, 130kg - 2:00 PM onwards
September 23, Saturday
- Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, 130kg (5th vs 5th) - for Paris 2024 quota - 12:30 AM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman repechage rounds 72kg, 60kg, 97kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman qualifying rounds 63kg, 67kg, 87kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman semi-finals 63kg, 67kg, 87kg - 8:30 PM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman finals 72kg, 60kg, 97kg - 9:30 PM onwards
September 24, Sunday
- Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, 97kg (5th vs 5th) - for Paris 2024 quota - 12:30 AM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman repechage rounds 63kg, 67kg, 87kg - 2:00 PM onwards
- Men’s Greco-Roman finals 63kg, 67kg, 87kg - 9:45 PM onwards
September 25, Monday
- Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg (5th vs 5th) - for Paris 2024 quota - 12:30 AM onwards
Where can I watch the 2023 World Wrestling Championships live streaming and broadcast?
On the official website of United World Wrestling (UWW), fans may watch the World Wrestling Championships 2023 live action. Unfortunately, no Indian TV channel would be able to broadcast the event live.