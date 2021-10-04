World Wrestling C'ship: Ravinder outplayed in bronze medal play-off, others bite dust in pre-quarters

Oslo (Norway), Oct 3 (PTI) Wrestler Ravinder Dahiya was outwitted by Armenia's Arsen Harutyunyan in the bronze medal play-off after the Indian got himself into contention with a sensational come-from-behind 'victory by fall' in the 61kg repechage round of the World Championship, here on Sunday. Following his incredible win against Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov after trailing 0-8 in the morning session, Ravinder entered the medal round with high expectations but the reigning European champion did not let the Indian repeat his heroic act.

Harutyunyan was brilliant with his counter-attack and finished the bout in just two minutes and 16 seconds with a technical superiority win.

In the morning session, Ravinder's victory was similar to Ravi Dahiya's incredible semifinal win at the Tokyo Olympics when he trailed 2-9 but eventually pinned his rival.

The Bulgarian dominated the bout by clutching Ravinder's right arm, making moves after moves to pull away with a commanding 8-0 lead.

Ravinder, though, was unperturbed and changed the complexion of the bout with a single-leg attack move and got himself into a position from where he could pin down Vangelov on the mat towards the end of the first period.

However, other Indians in the fray could not go beyond the pre-quarterfinals.

Pankaj Malik won his 57kg qualification round 4-3 after trailing 0-3 but later lost his pre-quarterfinal bout by technical superiority to Turkey's Suleyman Atli, the reigning European champion and 2019 world silver medallist.

Atli needed only 63 seconds to get to the winning lead as he finished the bout with his quick gut wrench moves.

Rohit won his 65kg qualification round by technical superiority against Sri Lanka's Divoshan Charles Fernando but later lost his pre-quarterfinal 4-5 to Russia's Zagir Shakhiev.

Pruthviraj Patil entered straight into 92kg pre-quarterfinals but his challenge lasted only 32 seconds as he lost to Azebaijan's Osman Nurmagomedov in quick time. PTI AT AT KHS KHS

