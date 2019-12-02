World's 2nd-fastest Man Yohan Blake Picks Cricket As Alternate Sport; Chooses Fav IPL Team

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the youngest World Athletic Champion and the second-fastest man on Earth, Yohan Blake, on Monday, said that if not a sprinter, he would be a Cricket all-rounder. The Jamaican, who is currently in India to promote the Road Safety World Series, has been very expressive about his love for the sport and was also seen cheering for West Indies in the stands during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Blake also said that he would love to play for Royal Challengers Banglore in the Indian Premier League, probably due to his camaraderie with Chris Gayle, who is also from Jamaica. Jamaica's Yohan Blake won gold in 4x100m relay at 2012 Olympics and subsequently at Rio 2016. He also won silver in 100m and 200m at the 2012 London Olympics.

'Definitely, a cricketer!'

Also known as the 'Beast of Jamaica,' Yohan Blake, while speaking to Republic World, exclusively, said that if not sprinter, he would be an all-round cricketer. "Definitely, a cricketer," stated Blake when asked what would he be a pro at, if not a sprinter. In the recent past, Blake has been quite vocal about his love for cricket and also claims to be a huge Sachin Tendulkar fan. The Jamaican is the frontier for the Road Safety World Series, featuring cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag. The league will be played between February 2 and 16 next year in Mumbai and Pune.

Blake gunning for Gold in Tokyo Olympics

Blake also stated that Russia as an entire country should not be banned from the Olympics because of a few players who violate the doping rules. "They (World Anti-Doping Agency) are doing a good job but I don't think that they should ban entire Russia from the Olympics because there is some good talent," said Blake. Furthermore, he also highlighted that he is aiming for gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in 2020. However, he remarked, that it would be very difficult to beat the World Record in 100m held by fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt (9.58 seconds).

