World's 2nd Fastest Man Yohan Blake To Start Programme For Indian Sprinters Post-Olympics

The youngest World Athletic Champion and the second-fastest man on Earth, Yohan Blake, on Monday, announced that soon after the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in 2020, the Jamaican will set up a programme in India to scout and harness Indian sprinters and sprinting talent. Blake, who is currently in India to promote the Road Safety World Series, highlighted that there is a lot of talent in India and all it needs is a bit of recognition and harnessing. Jamaica's Yohan Blake won gold in 4x100m relay at 2012 Olympics and subsequently at Rio 2016. He also won silver in 100m and 200m at the 2012 London Olympics.

While responding to Republic World's question about Indian sprinters and their growth in athletics, Blake said, "I said to the West Indies cricketers, we need to emulate Virat Kohli and other cricketers in India and there is nothing wrong if they emulate us and the sprinters. I am coming next year after the Olympics and I am going to start a programme here in India to harness the talent of young sprinters because I met some of them in Doha and I think that there is a lot of talent to harness. If we as an outsider can come and show them what it takes to go to a different level and it is not going to be easy."

When queried about the edge that Jamaican sprinters sport over others, the sprinter said, "In Jamaica, we have a lot of poverty. That is where most of the sprinters come from. The country is riddled with poverty and we use that as our way to get out of poverty and if we can show, we can come to India with a group, and say listen, this is where we are coming from and this is how hard we have worked. There are billions of people in India and I know that there is a lot of talent, it is just we who have to recognize it and harness it and if we can keep an academy for them, and see who is better, and we are going to do that with the academy."

Also known as the, 'Beast of Jamaica,' Yohan Blake highlighted, "By using these legendary players on billboards, having them advertise, will tell people what can we do to save a life, what can we do to promote road safety and to push this. Millions of people in India will be watching this series to see their hero, their legend but them coming together. They realise that there is something happening in India and they have taken a stand for it."