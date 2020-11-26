World's No. 1 Shooter Divyansh Panwar Tests Positive For COVID-19

World's number one Shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now home quarantined. On being tested on the 6th day of quarantine period after returning from a 7-day Diwali break Divyansh Panwar tested positive for COVID-19.

Since he was asymptomatic, he was home quarantined and his condition was being monitored. Additionally, all requisite support is being extended by the Sports Authority of India and National Rifle Association of India.

Divyansh Panwar is ranked number one in the World in men’s 10-meter air rifle event and has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics which are scheduled to be held in 2021.

Panwar was part of an ongoing National shooting camp at Dr Karni Singh Range. He was on a one week Diwali break like other shooters and support staff and reported to the camp on November 18.

All the shooters at the camp were on a 7-day quarantine upon joining the camp, as per the Standard Operating Procedures set up by the Sports Authority of India.

SAI Coach tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier in July, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach posted in Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range had tested positive for the new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As per SAI, the result of the test was intimated to the authorities by the coach.

According to SAI, the coach had visited the centre’s administrative department only once on July 24. A statement from SAI claims that she did not visit the Field of Play or interacted with any athlete training at the centre and all actions as per protocol have been taken. SAI informed that the centre has been sanitized and training of shooters won't be affected.