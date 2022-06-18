'Worst That I've Ever Felt...': Lewis Hamilton Slams Mercedes' Car For 2022 F1 Season

Seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton's struggles continue in the Mercedes F1 as he highlighted that he felt the worst during the experimental practice session on Friday in Montreal. The 37-year-old had last week complained about having serious back ache due to the porpoising in the car during the long straights of Baku.

Lewis Hamilton's struggles in Mercedes F1 continue at Canadian GP

According to F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said, "Pretty much like every Friday for us, trying lots of different things, an experimental floor on my side which didn't work. Nothing we do generally to this car seems to work so we're trying different set-ups; me and George [Russell] went with much different set-ups in this P2 just to see if one way works and one way doesn't. I'll wait to hear how it felt for him but for me it was a disaster."

He went on to add, "It's like the car's getting worse, it's getting more and more unhappy the more we do to it. I don't know, we'll keep working on it, it is what it is. I think this is the car for the year, so we'll just have to tough it out, and work hard on building a better car for next year."

Even though Hamilton is the joint most successful driver at the Canadian GP in Montreal alongside legend Michael Schumacher, he explained that the track just seemed extremely different because of his struggles in the car.

"It's not the Montreal that I know, that I'm used to and that I've experienced in my career," said the Brit. "It's the worse that I've ever felt in any car here, so I'm hoping overnight we can try and make some changes. But fundamentally, it's just the fundamentals of the car, it is what it is. It's going to be a struggle," he added.

He then went on to explain the issues he has faced with porpoising in detail by adding, "It's just a monumental fight the whole time to keep it out of the wall. When it bounces, when the car leaves the ground a lot, and then when it lands it grips up and it goes in different directions, and you're just trying to catch a car that jumps, hops, grips, hops, grips. It's tough, it keeps you on edge. And there were some big hits today. We've raised the car but it doesn't make a difference."

Hamilton's fans will hope that Mercedes F1 can find a fix to the issue as soon as possible and that their favoruite driver can join in the championship fight that is being led by reigning champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen currently has a 21-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez and a 34-point lead over third-placed Charles Leclerc.