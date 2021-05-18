Wrestler Labhanshu Sharma Turns His Car Into 'free' Ambulance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestler Labhanshu Sharma has turned his car into an ambulance with an oxygen facility in Rishikesh. At a time, when the second wave of the pandemic has ravaged the country, Labhanshu Sharma has started the free service for those in need. The service can be availed by calling the wrestler on his mobile.

While speaking to ANI, the wrestler said, "I have converted my car into a free temporary ambulance for the people in need. I have also written a helpline number on the car and have pasted stickers of 'Free Ambulance' on all four sides of the vehicle. The service can be availed by anyone just by contacting me on 9997170782."

Speaking further Labhanshu said that he got the idea of converting his car into an ambulance after he heard that people in his city weren't able to get an emergency vehicle and if they were getting one, its price was on the higher side. He further said that not only COVID patients but pregnant women, old age people looking to get vaccinated can contact him if they urgently need an ambulance.

The 24-year-old Labhanshu Sharma said, "Pregnant women, citizens who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, old patients who might be in dire need of medicines can also contact me as my services are open to all." Remaking that he would drive the car for the needy and anyone can contact him on his number at any time as the free ambulance is for 24 hours, Labhanshu Sharma said that he has also purchased an oxygen cylinder and has fitted it in his car-turned ambulance.

Earlier in April, Labhanshu had offered his residence to be utilised as a COVID care centre with all amenities however after receiving no communication from the authorities, he had to drop the plan.

COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, the Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the COVID curfew till May 25. Giving information about the important decisions taken regarding the COVID-19 curfew in the high-level meeting, government spokesman Subodh Uniyal said that the COVID-19 lockdown will be implemented from May 18 (6 am) to May 25 (6 am).

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in the wedding ceremony and an RTPCR test will be mandatory before 72 hours. "COVID-19 curfew will be valid only for the visit of the patient to the doctor, the pass will be given on the e-pass application in the health emergency," read an official note.

Uttarakhand so far has recorded over 2,91,005 positive cases, out of which, 2,07,363 have successfully recovered and 5,034 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,719 new cases, 3,690 fresh recoveries and 223 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 78,608.

(Image: ANI, PTI)