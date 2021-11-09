Wrestler Virender Singh, Paddler Mouma Das Conferred With Padma Shri

Indian deaf wrestler Virender Singh was awarded one of India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri award, by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9. Table Tennis player Mouma Das was also honoured with the award.

Virender Singh is known for having won three gold medals at the Deaflympics in 2005, 2013, and 2017. He has also won a bronze medal at the 2009 Deaflympics. He has also won the world title at the World Deaf Wrestling Championships, in the 2008 edition he managed to win a silver followed by that in the 2012 edition he won bronze and finally in the 2016 edition in Iran he clinched the Gold medal. Back in June 2015, he was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award and he has previously received the Rajiv Gandhi State Sports Award.

Mouma Das has many medals to her name including two bronze (2006 in Women's team and 2010 in Women's doubles), two silver (2010 in women's team and 2018 in women's doubles), and one gold medal (at the 2018 Gold Coast Games in the women's team event) at the Commonwealth Games. She has also won three Gold medals at the South Asian Games in 2004, 2006, and 2016.

The legendary PT Usha's coach the late OM Nambiar also received the Padma Shri award posthumously as he sadly passed away earlier this year in August. While the wrestler and TT player won the award last year, the Sports Ministry physically handed over trophies to all the winners of last year's National Sports Awards in a function.

Padma Awards awards 2020

Padma Shri is one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, for distinguished service. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

A total of 119 Padma Awards are to be presented by the President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Of those 29 of the awardees are women, another 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

