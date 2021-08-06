Last Updated:

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia & Seema Bisla Set For Day 14 At Tokyo Olympics Q/F Match

Know all about Bajrang Punia, Seema Bisla representing India in men's and women's wrestling competition in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Their matches are schedule today

Bajrang Punia, Seema Bisla

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia is all set to kickstart his Tokyo Olympics 65 kg freestyle category wrestling today against Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev. The 27-year old will have to Ernazar to reach the semis where he might face 2016 Rio Olympics Bronze winner Haji Aliyev. Indian fans wondering how to watch Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India. With Punia, India's woman wrestler Seema Bisla is also standing tall representing the country at the Olympics. The 29-year-old Indian athlete has worked hard to reach this stage.

Who is Bajrang Punia? Know all about Indian wrestler's achievements

The 27-year-old Bajrang Punia is also known as 'The Tank' in India as there is never a dull moment when Punia is on the field. Eyeing medal in this Olympic games, Punia is known for his attacking technique. “I refuse to rest till I am done,” wrote Bajrang Punia in one of his recent Facebook posts. Punia is mentored by India’s finest wrestlers, 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt. Here are some of the past achievements of the Indian veteran wrestler. 

  • Silver medals at the Asian championships, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games
  • Gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in 2016 
  • Declared Asian champion in 2017
  • Gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games
  • Bronze at the 2018 Asian championships
  • Only Indian wrestler to win two world championship medals
  • Bronze in 2019 world championship

A Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, Bajrang Punia secured a berth at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Ilyas Bekbulatov in the semifinals of the Asian Olympic Games qualifier.

Who is Seema Bisla? India's woman wrestler at Tokyo Olympics

Coming from small village of Gudhan in Haryana, Seema Bisla is all set to lift India's spirits at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and inspire millions. She is only the fourth Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Bisla will face Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia in the first round today. Here are some of her past achievements. 

  • Bronze in Asian Cadet Championships 2009
  • Two bronze medals in 2012 and 2013 Asian Junior Championships
  • Bronze in the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships in the 50 KG division
  • Gold medal in the World Olympic Qualification

With excellent skills, Bisla is all set to take on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

