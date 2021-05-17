Wrestler's Death Case: Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Info On Sushil Kumar Announced By Delhi Police

In a major development in the Chhatrasal Stadium scuffle case, Delhi Police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 1,00,000 on information leading to the arrest of Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar. Apart from the reward on wrestler Sushil Kumar, Rs. 50,000 reward has also been announced for Ajay who is another absconding accused in this case. Delhi Police has been conducting raids to nab wrestler Sushil Kumar and nine others in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana.

Case relating to killing of Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium | Reward of Rs 1 Lakh on info leading to arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar announced. Rs 50,000 reward announced for Ajay, who is absconding too: Delhi Police



Non-bailable warrant has been issued against Kumar & others. pic.twitter.com/0gsp04aStm — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Notably, a Delhi Court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against the famous wrestler Sushil Kumar and others. Delhi Police has already issued a look-out notice against all the accused including the decorated wrestler.

Sushil Kumar hails from Najafgarh's Baprola village, is to date India's only world champion (2010) in the sport. He is also the only one to claim two individual Olympic medals, an exceptional feat for a country that has seen limited success at the Olympics for individual events.

Sushil Kumar's alleged involvement in the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana

Sushil Kumar is one of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium scuffle incident where a 23-year-old, Sagar Kumar, a former junior national champion lost his life. Sushil Kumar, who has been absconding since the night of the scuffle, is said to be involved in the incident where two factions of wrestlers allegedly opened fire on each other, leaving several injured and 23-year-old Sagar Kumar died. However, Sushil Kumar has claimed that he has nothing to do with the incident and the wrestlers who got into the fight were not his known. "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," stated Kumar.

WFI expresses concern over India's wrestling image after Sushil Kumar's named in FIR

Recently, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had expressed concern over India's wrestling image as Sushil Kumar is one of the most decorated wrestlers of India. "Yes, I must say that the image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this. But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat. We are concerned with their on-mat performance," WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

Notably, Sushil's bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics ended India's 56-year-long wait for an Olympic medal in wrestling. The achievement had a tremendous impact as Indian wrestling witnessed the rise of Yogeshwar Dutt, Geeta, and Babita Phogat, their cousin Vinesh, Rio bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and World medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia after that.

(Image Credits: PTI)