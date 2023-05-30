Wrestlers Walk Back Call To Drown Medals After Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait Steps In

In a u-turn, wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, decided against immersing their medals in the Ganga after the intervention of farmer leader Naresh Tikait. He reportedly took the medals from the wrestlers and sought five-day time. The wrestlers had planned to immerse their medals in the Ganga as a mark of protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

"Entire Indian government is saving one man (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). There will be a Khap meeting tomorrow...India will not tolerate what happened with them (wrestlers) two days back. The entire country is angry. Is it a crime to hold peaceful protest?" Tikait said.

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia had earlier announced they would immerse their medals at the Ganga in Haridwar as part of their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over a month and were recently detained by Delhi police while marching to the new Parliament building to hold a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’ on the day of its inauguration.

Sakshi Malik won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Vinesh, on the other hand, is a multiple-times gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games. She won gold medals in 2014, 2018, and 2022. The wrestlers arrived in Haridwar on Tuesday evening after announcing that they will immerse all their medals in Ganga. The wrestlers also said they will sit on a fast unto death at New Delhi’s India Gate.

The wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site on May 28, had earlier said that after immersing their medals they would sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate.

However, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they will not be allowed to protest at India Gate as it is a "national monument and not a site for demonstrations".