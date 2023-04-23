Wrestlers File Fresh Sexual Harassment Complaint Against WFI President, Resume Protest

The Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and many others wrestlers have resumed their protest once again against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The female athletes have yet again lodged a fresh complaint against the WFI president and are also demanding immediate action against him.

Seven female wrestlers have lodged a complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual harassment in the Connaught Place police station, however, a First Information Report is yet to file in the case. Earlier, when the wrestlers sat on the Jantar Mantar against Brij Bhushan in January, and said that they have faith in the Prime Minister of India and don't want to take any legal route.

However, one of the main wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik who have been till now leading the protest are expected to address the media soon.

Wrestlers resume protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi | "We have just one issue. The reason for the protest is that nothing has been done so far...We are here to save wrestling. We will sit at 4 pm and talk," says Wrestler Bajrang Punia as he and several other wrestlers head to Jantar Mantar.



The Delhi Commission for Women, a local body that looks into the matter of women's interests has also taken notice of the matter and has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police for not being able to register a First Information Report into the issue. Speaking about the matter DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "The complainant has informed the Commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India."

For Information, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a Lok Sabha member of parliament from the Bhartiya Janata Party and is also known to be very powerful. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also has taken a notice of the matter and has also formed a committee to investigate the case.