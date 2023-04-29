Wrestlers' Platform Should Not Be A Stage For Politicians To Make Gains: Babita Phogat

On Saturday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the protesting wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Later in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to visit the site to show his support.

However, former wrestling champion Babita Phogat criticized politicians for using the wrestlers' protest as a political platform.

"We athletes who have risen from zero to the top are capable of fighting our own battles. The platform for the athletes should not be made a platform for baking political bread. Some leaders are engaged in polishing their careers from the platform of athletes. Players should also keep this in mind. We belong to the entire nation," Phogat said in a statement on Twitter.

The wrestlers have accused the Wrestling Federation of India's chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually assaulting several female wrestlers, including minors. This charge has been vehemently denied by Singh. The wrestlers previously asked politicians to stay away from their protest in January, which ended after a government panel was formed to investigate their allegations.

Last Sunday, the wrestlers resumed their protest, appealing to Khap panchayats, politicians, and fellow sportspersons for support. Several politicians, including the controversial Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav, have visited Jantar Mantar to show their support for the wrestlers. On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena also visited the protest site to show solidarity with the wrestlers.

Wrestlers Protest: Sports personalities tweet in support of wrestlers

Several high-profile names from the sporting fraternity have also displayed support for wrestlers. Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Orfan Pathan are among the big names who have shown support for wrestlers on social media.

बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है।

बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/A8KXqxbKZ4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2023

Sakshi, Vinesh are India's pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.
#IStandWithWrestlers — Harbhajan Turbanator

Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us… — Irfan Pathan

I stand in solidarity with my sisters @Phogat_Vinesh, @SakshiMalik, and all others who are fighting for justice. — Bhaichung Bhutia

