Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police Agrees To Register FIR Against Brij Bhushan Singh

While Supreme Court on Friday began hearing the plea moved by wrestlers seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police told the court that they will register an FIR. In this regard, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the apex court.

It comes after ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, accompanied by other wrestlers on April 24 moved a plea urging the top court to issue directions to the Delhi Police for registering an FIR against Bhusan as there is a delay in carrying out the same.

According to reports, senior advocate Kapil Sibal also urged the apex court to issue directions to provide safety to woman wrestlers, under the monitoring of a retired judge. SG Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, said that all these concerns can be addressed by the Police.

Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia had claimed that seven girls including a minor gave a complaint at Connaught Place Police Station (CP PS) against the WFI president regarding sexual harassment but the complaint has not been filed. While commenting on the matter, Sakshi Malik said, "There must be a POCSO case. We've been waiting for 2.5 months."

While responding to the wrestlers on their complaint, the Delhi Police had said, "Amid the protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Delhi Police has started a probe into their complaint. Police have sought a report from the probe committee that was set up by the Sports Ministry,"

Round 2 of Wrestlers' sit-in protest enters day 6

The first time wrestlers staged a protest was in January with Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik raising sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief. The three-day-long sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar ended after talks with Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who announced that a committee headed by MC Mary Kom will probe the matter.

After a delay in the declaration of findings by the committee, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat resumed their protest again on April 23. According to wrestlers, the protest will continue till their demands are not met.

The wrestlers are demanding an FIR to be lodged against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his arrest under the POCSO Act as one complainant among seven is minor. With this, the entire focus goes on the finding of a committee headed by ace boxer Mary Kom.