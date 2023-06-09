The Wrestlers Protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is still active and the flow of reports and opinions is still riding heavily. In the midst of all the commotion, a key figure has come out and has apparently solidified the stance of the athletes. The game of wrestling incorporates the players and also referees, while wrestlers have been prominent till now, it is the referee that has seemingly made a decisive call here as well. A major statement has come from one of the international referees.

Jagbir Singh, who is an international wrestling referee since 2007, in an exclusive interview with the republicworld.com revealed that he witnessed the wrongdoings of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Earlier, the referee corroborated the wrestlers' allegations in his testimony to the Delhi Police. As per Singh, he saw the wrongdoing of Brij Bhushan "In front of his eyes". Speaking to PTI Jagbir Singh made a shocking revelation.

International referee speaks out against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Speaking to PTI Jagbil Singh made a shocking revelation. As per him, he kept quiet this long because he did not want to escalate anything, but now he has come out and revealed what he saw. "I never raised my voice as I never wanted to escalate this, I saw that girls were harassed in front of my eyes."

He divulged further on the issue with the Republic Network and claimed that not just he but the entire federation is aware of the misconduct of Brij Bhushan. "Not just me, it was the entire federation that witnessed the misconduct by Brij Bhushan during the time the team photograph was taken. It has been observed multiple times in the past since Bhushan took the president's position, he used to misbehave with women wrestlers" he said.

Jagbir Singh also said that the wrestlers didn't ask for his support earlier but since April they have asked for his support, he has come forward and corroborated the claims made by the female wrestlers in the FIR.

This statement could prove to be a major boost for the wrestlers and the cause that they have been fighting for.