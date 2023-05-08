High Drama At Jantar Mantar As Farmers Break Barricades To Join Wrestlers' Protest

A high drama unfolded in New Delhi on Monday as Kisan union leaders broke through the police barricades to join the protesting wrestlers who are staging a sit-in protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders and workers were seen breaking through the barricades stationed by the Delhi police. The leaders alleged that the police were not allowing them to reach Jantar Mantar to join the protest of the wrestlers. With chants and flags of their organisation, they not only broke the barricading but also marched ahead to join the protesting wrestlers.

#WATCH | Farmers break through police barricades as they join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Delhi



The wrestlers are demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/k4d0FRANws — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Notably, on Saturday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement informing that leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh would be visiting the protest site at Jantar Mantar to show their support for the protesting wrestlers.

Khap Panchayat, Kisan Unions are with us: Bajranj Punia

Earlier, while speaking to ANI on Monday, Indian Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia who is spearheading the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, expressed gratitude towards those who are extending support to their protest.

"I want to thank everyone for joining us because it is not a wrestling fight but a fight for the women of our country. Everyone is supporting us, including Khap Panchayat, Kisan Unions, students and women groups... We are sitting here to get justice. We will sit here until we get justice," he said.

When asked whether other organisations are trying to hijack the protest he said, “There is no politics in it. Who is speaking about the hijack, those people should give us justice, we will leave (from here)... Our protest is against the WFI chief. He should be arrested."