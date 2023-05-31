Wrestlers' Protest: Multiple time IPL-winning cricketer speaks out on wrestlers issues

Robin Uthappa, former Team India player and multiple times IPL winner, has extended support to the Olympic-level wrestlers who are protesting against the current WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers including the likes of Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have levelled some serious allegations of harassment and sexual abuse against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month now and are demanding the arrest of Singh, against whom an FIR was filed by Delhi Police earlier this month upon the Supreme Court's intervention. The official complaint included POCSO Act but no arrest has been made in the case as of yet. Brij Bhushan, on the other hand, claims to be innocent and has even agreed to undergo a narco test, which is another demand the wrestlers kept forward in the recent past.

Robin Uthappa, who most recently won the IPL trophy with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021, has expressed concern over the ongoing situation and has issued a statement on the matter.

Saddened to hear about what’s happening with our wrestling heroes. I’m certain there is a better way to have this addressed in a peaceful manner. I pray it happens soon. — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 31, 2023

Why are wrestlers protesting?

The protest initially began in January this year when wrestlers reached Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. After a couple of days, the Union Sports Ministry asked Singh to step aside from the day-to-day functioning of the wrestling body. The Union Ministry also formed an oversight committee to investigate the matter. The wrestlers then ended the protest and went back home.

However, the protest was relaunched in April and wrestlers came back to the streets demanding immediate action against Singh. The POCSO Act (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) requires authorities to make immediate arrests in the case. Bhushan claims the wrestlers have zero evidence to prove their allegations and went as far as to say that he would hang himself if he is ever found guilty. The wrestlers recently went to Haridwar to immerse their medals before deciding against it.

Image: BCCI/PTI