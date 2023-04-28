'Breaks My Heart': Nikhat Zareen, Sania Mirza And Rani Rampal Support Protesting Wrestlers

The sporting fraternity has been vocal about the ongoing wrestlers' protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Earlier in the day, Neeraj Chopra expressed his view on movement and now two of the biggest names from the field of hockey and lawn tennis have come forward in support of the wrestlers' plea for justice. India's champions like Nikhat Zareen, Rani Rampal and Sania Mirza have voiced in favor of the protesting wrestlers.

Some of the foremost wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have taken the stand against the WFI chief Brij Mohan Sharan Singh and have welcomed the support from different political establishments and individuals as well. The support is coming in huge numbers as other wrestlers and cricketers have sided with them in their stance. Rani Rampal and Sania Mirza are the recent additions to the list.

Wrestlers Protest: Rani Rampal and Sania Mirza come out in support

"Extremely painful to see our renowned wrestlers demanding justice on the streets of India." Writes Rani Rampal on Twitter. Whereas Sania Mirza stated, "As an athlete but more as a women this is too difficult to watch." Here are their complete statements.

It breaks my heart to see our Olympic & World medallists in this state. Sportspeople also serve the nation by bringing glory & laurels.

I sincerely hope & pray that the law takes its own course and justice is served at the earliest🙏🏻

Jai Hind.#IStandWithMyChampions https://t.co/w5eaJuwzSz — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) April 28, 2023

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter… pic.twitter.com/7mVVyz1Dr1 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 28, 2023

The wrestlers' protest resumed on Sunday, April 23, 2023, after wrestlers felt that the oversight committee hasn't made public the findings of their report.

Neeraj Chopra took to Twitter to give his say on the ongoing protest and considering what the athlete has written it could be stated that the track and field great is distraught after witnessing the state of the wrestlers. "It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud." Writes Neeraj Chopra. Here's his complete statement.

The Wrestlers Protest is on its 6th day today and the Supreme Court is set to deliver its hearing on the plea of wrestlers.