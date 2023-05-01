Wrestlers Protest: Republic Confronts WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh On Charges

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Monday. Days after Delhi Police was ordered to register an FIR against the WFI president, he shed light on the ongoing wrestlers’ protest. Several top Indian wrestlers including the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and others are currently protesting in Jantar Mantar, calling for immediate action against the WFI boss.

Earlier this year, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused of sexual harassment by the protesting wrestlers. “Everyone came to me. Bajrang Punia with his wife and Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat with their husbands. They wanted to get selected for the camp. I had a meeting with SAI. These players neither participated in the nationals nor did they inform about any injury,” he told Republic World.

ALSO READ | Information Being Leaked To Brij Bhushan: Protesting Wrestlers Make Big Allegation

“However, since these are TOPS athletes, we said let’s add their names under the TOPS. This was on January 16, 2023. I went home that day and the protests started on January 18. When these people went to the Supreme Court and registered an FIR with the police as instructed, they should now wait for the investigation,” he explained.

“The camp is shut due to them"

The WFI president was then confronted with the question of getting support from prominent business owners and stakeholders. Answering the same, Brij Bhushan added, “Where are the wrestlers who were sitting here initially. Are Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sonam Malik and Anshu still supporting the protest?”.

ALSO READ | Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police Provides Security To 7 Complainants After SC Direction

“I stand by whatever I said. They should wait for the investigation. The protests have resulted in great loss. They say the protest is to save wrestling but due to them, India lost out on hosting the Jr. Asian Championships, as it was held on Kazhakistan. They made a national tournament halt and the women's wrestling camp in Lucknow had to be abruptly cut short,” said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“The camp is shut due to them. The proceedings for competitions have been stopped for four months now. Then a committee was made, which was dismantled after a complete investigation was carried out. I have also separated myself from wrestling,” he further added.