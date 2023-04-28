'We'll Respect Decision Made By Supreme Court, Will Act Accordingly': Protesting Wrestlers

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik addressed the press on the 6th day of the 2nd phase of the Wrestlers' Protest. The protesting athletes have pressed charges of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Delhi Police will register an FIR and a PIL after the Supreme Court directed them to do so.

We don't trust Delhi Police, it might file a loose FIR: wrestlers — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2023

Vinesh Phogat: We don't trust Delhi police, they took 6 days to register a FIR. We'll see what they do. We are adamant on our stand to imprison the WFI President. I appeal to the PM of India to remove the WFI president from all his responsibilities. This is related to all the sports and I'd urge them to come out in our support and I want to stay in touch with all of them. This is when you safeguard the future of sports and athletes in the country. All the renowned sports people should come out and support us and save Indian sports. If they don't come out today, they'll never be able to safeguard India's sporting culture

We have already given enough evidence and if anything else is required, we'll present it to Supreme Court not to the Delhi police. This is not a fight to register an FIR. This is a fight against one person who already has 85 cases against him. We need to free wrestling of corrupt people. We'll respect the decision made by Supreme Court and will act according to their orders.

Bajrang Punia: I'd like to thank all the athletes who have come out in our support. Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra have supported us because they understand the value of athletes. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be imprisoned soon. He'd continue to misuse his position and he needs to be put behind bars. We'll protest till the time he goes to jail. We also have to see the sections that the Delhi police have imposed on him. People who felt that our protest will be over after the FIR were wrong and we are in our right to decide on it. All of us protesting need security and the complainants need security because you never know who wants to harm us.

Sakshi Malik: I'd like to thank all the women who've come out in our support. We don't trust the Delhi police at all, they registered the FIR after Supreme Court's orders. We just demand a fair investigation. We just want Brij Bhushan to be removed from all the positions and he should be punished accordingly and only then we'll end our protest.