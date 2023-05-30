Wrestlers Protest: World Wrestling Body UWW Extends Support, Threatens To Suspend WFI

United World Wrestling (UWW), the international governing body for the sport, has issued a fresh statement over the ongoing wrestlers’ protest in India. The global wrestling body has condemned the treatment vetted toward the protesting Indian wrestlers, criticizing their recent arrest and detention by the authorities. The UWW also expressed discontent over the lack of results of the investigations carried out by Indian authorities so far.

UWW expresses concern

UWW has urged Indian authorities to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations leveled against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The wrestling body added it will hold a meeting with the protesting wrestlers to understand their condition and safety. They would then reconfirm its support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns.

"For several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). It has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge," the statement read. "The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest. The site where they had been protesting for more than a month has also been cleared out by the authorities." "UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations." "As it has already done since the beginning of this situation, UWW will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns."

UWW threatens to suspend WFI

The international wrestling federation added that it will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. It said the 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold the elective assembly shall be respected or the WFI may face suspension and the athletes will thereby be forced to compete under a neutral flag.

The Olympic-level wrestlers including the likes of Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past month and were recently detained by Delhi police while marching to the new Parliament building to hold a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’ on the day of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are demanding action against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after accusing him of harassment and sexual abuse.

