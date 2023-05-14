Wrestlers Request Women BJP MPs For Support; Appeal People To Protest At District HQs

After protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 22 days, international-level wrestlers have urged people across the country to launch a Satyagraha at District Headquarters for a day to show their solidarity with the demonstrations in Delhi.

Wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia addressed a press conference on Sunday and called on fellow citizens to step out of their homes on May 16th, Tuesday, and protest in front of the offices of District Magistrates to support the wrestlers who are fighting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestlers call on women BJP MPs for support

The wrestlers also appealed to women MPs belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to visit Jantar Mantar to show their support. Vinesh Phogat informed the press that they have sent letters to BJP MPs, inviting them to join the protests, even if it’s for a couple of hours.

Vinesh: It's been 22 days since we have been protesting here, but not a single women MP from BJP has come to show support in our fight for the rights and respect of the daughters of this country. So, we are sending letters to all the female MPs in the Bharatiya Janata Party, inviting them to come to our support. You all give slogans such as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', we are your daughters too, we belong to the same society. We are writing open letters to these MPs, calling for their support. We are going to deliver the letters by hand and also by e-mail because we feel that it's been 22 days and our voice is still not reaching them.

Sakshi: First of all, thank you very much for coming here and supporting us even after 22 days. We are fighting against a criminal and for that; we need a lot of strength and support from all of you. I would like to request everyone who has not been able to come here for some reason. Please take out a little time and visit us here. Bring your daughters too. They will get the strength to fight against wrongdoings in the future. They will get the courage when you will show them. Those who are listening to us, I request you with folded hands that please come here in our support. Thank you!

Vinesh: We want to request everyone to go to their respective District Headquarters on Tuesday to protest and launch a Satyagraha for a single day as a sign of support. This fight is for the rights and respect of our daughters. Please spread this message as much as you can. We feel proud that we have launched this fight, and we didn't know that we will receive so much support from our family members. We are receiving a lot of love and respect. I would like to request all the daughters who are fighting for justice. Just dare and step outside your houses. The entire country will stand behind you.

The wrestlers are protesting against the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Member of Parliament from the BJP. The wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing female athletes and misusing his position as the WFI president.

Image: PTI