Wrestling Federation Of India President Loses Cool, Slaps Wrestler On Stage | Watch

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, lost his temper on Friday and slapped a young wrestler on stage. The incident took place during the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship at Ranchi's Shaheed Fanpat Rai Indoor Stadium.

Singh, who was attending the wrestling championship as chief guest, lost his temper on an overage wrestler who started arguing with the WFI president after forcing himself on stage despite being asked to not do so. The wrestler, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, was stopped from participating in the competition as he was above the15 year age limit. When the Kaiserganj MP arrived on the stage, the wrester walked in and argued with him. After repeatedly asking the wrestler to step down, the WFI president lost his cool and smacked him.

Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bholanath Singh and other members present rushed to the stage and pacified the Wrestling Federation of India president.

Under-15 National Wrestling Championship

The Under-15 National Wrestling Championship began in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Wednesday. In the competition, wrestling matches are being held in Greco-Roman and freestyle categories. On the first day of the competition, Haryana clinched six gold medals, Maharastra won three gold medals, and host Jharkhand won one gold medal. On day two, Delhi won two golds, while Maharashtra and Haryana clinched two gold each.

On Wednesday, Chanchala Kumari from Lucknow bagged a silver medal in the freestyle women wrestling category. "SAI NCOE #Lucknow Athlete, Ms Chanchala Kumari steals the limelight with her brilliant performance at the U-15 National Freestyle/Greco Roman and Woman #Wrestling at Ranchi, and bags a Silver. Next time go for the Gold girl!! Congratulations to the coaches and support staff, (sic)" Sports Authority of India (SAI) Lucknow tweeted.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh represents Kaiserganj in the Lok Sabha. He had made headlines during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections campaigning after calling Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati 'gundi'. His comment was in response to Mayawati caliing him a 'Gunda' at an election rally.

"Mayawati ji at a rally called me a 'gunda'. I would like to say that she is a 'gundi' of Uttar Pradesh. She threatened to throw me into jail after elections when in fact it is she who will go behind the bars," he had said.