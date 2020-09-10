Wushu Coach Kuldeep Handoo Becomes First Recipient Of Dronacharya Award From J&K

Indian Wushu team coach Kuldeep Handoo has become the first from Jammu and Kashmir to receive Dronacharya Award in Indian history. He was honoured by the Dronacharya award by President Ram Nath Kovind in the recently held virtual ceremony.

While speaking with ANI, Kuldeep Handoo being a Kashmiri Pandit briefly mentioned about the hardships he faced as his family migrated in 1990 to Jammu during the Kashmir Pandit genocide and faced financial difficulties. He now works with as an Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"I was born in Srinagar. After our migration to Jammu in 1990, my parents went through financial difficulties. Initially, I learnt taekwondo and then switched to Wushu. I thank Indian government and my department for supporting me," Kuldeep Handoo told ANI.

I was born in Srinagar. After our migration to Jammu in 1990, my parents went through financial difficulties. Initially, I learnt taekwondo & then switched to Wushu: Indian Wushu team coach Kuldeep Handoo, the first recipient of Dronacharya Award from Jammu & Kashmir (09.09) pic.twitter.com/TOrffA4tfl — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

READ | Serum Institute Pauses Clinical Trials Of COVID Vaccine After Show-cause Notice From DCGI

READ | Lebanon Prez Aoun Under Fire For Seizing Sri Lankan Tea Donated To Beirut Blast Victims

Winning accolades for the country

Handoo now coaches the Indian Wushu team. Under his guidance, the Indian Wushu team got two gold medals at World Championships and one Gold medal at World Cup. The Indian wushu team has won 28 silver medals and 57 bronze medals in various championships under his guidance. In 2018 Asian Games, the Indian wushu team won four bronze medals under his coaching and guidance.

Handoo himself has been a national as well as an international player winning accolades for the country. Speaking to ANI, his wife Bhavneet Handoo said, "I am very proud that my husband has received this award. He has worked really hard and today it has paid off."

READ | FM Sitharaman Unveils Doorstep Banking Services By PSBs; Declares EASE 2.0 Index Results

READ | Yuvraj Singh Comes Out Of Retirement, Writes To BCCI About Decision; Read Details