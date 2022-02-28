Wushu: Pema Khandu, Rijiju Laud Arunachal Pradesh Players For Winning Medals In Moscow

A total of six players from Arunachal Pradesh, who took part in the International Wushu championship in Moscow, have won medals for India. The medal winners are - Miss Mepung Lamgu (Gold), Miss Nyeman Wangsu (Gold), Miss Dani Nuri (Gold), Miss Taug Ama (Gold), Mr Bamang Ampa (Silver), Miss Yorna Rosni (Bronze). Wishes have started pouring in for the players from all over the country. Amongst those who have congratulated the medal winners are Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju.

"Players from Arunachal Pradesh have achieved record victory for India at the International Wushu Championship held at Moscow," Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

"Immensely proud of Wushu players from Arunachal for bringing laurel to Bharat at the International Wushu Championship, Moscow. It’s a record achievement by our Stars!" Khandu wrote in his post.

Earlier last week, Jammu & Kashmir player, Sadia Tariq won a gold medal at the junior Wushu tournament, which was also held in the Russian capital of Moscow. Sadia won the top honour after defeating a local player at the event. Sadia, who has won two Junior National Championships in the past, received hundreds of congratulatory messages on social media, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, etc.

"Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," PM Modi said.

Wushu Stars championship

The Moscow Wushu Stars championship, in which the above-mentioned players won the medals, is an approved event in the Annual Calendar Training and Competition of the Sports Authority of India. This time around, the event was held in Russia's Moscow city. It is surprising that Moscow was able to successfully host the competition despite an ongoing conflict in the region because after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the International Olympic Committee had asked all sporting bodies to cancel or boycott events that are scheduled to be held in Russia.

