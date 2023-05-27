WWE Night of Champions 2023 predictions: Who will emerge victorious at the PPV?

After a heavy onset of weekly action, it is finally time for a pay-per-view event. To entertain fight fans all over the world the much-awaited mega show WWE Night of Champions has arrived. The event showcases 3 marquee fights and a total of 7 fights.

With Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, being the host of the supreme action, the Night of Champions event has lined up some of the most delectable fights. The event will witness the crowning of a new WWE Heavyweight Champion. Moreover, the tag team titles will also be on the line, for which WWE undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and member of Bloodline Solo Sikoa will challenge the current champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

While the event is expected to blow the roof of the arena, let's pay heed to what's probable. Here are the predictions of what will transpire at Night of Champions.

Also Read: WWE Night Of Champions: Is There A Huge Surprise Planned By WWE?

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

The feud over the weeks garnered attention and following an intense contract signing segment, it is difficult to state who has the upper hand. However, since Trish Stratus started the conflict, therefore, she could be on the receiving end. Becky Lynch could win, however, an interruption from Lita can also be expected.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

Rhea Ripley is expected to continue her dominance inside the squared circle, thus, Ripley will most likely win the match and retain the WWE SmackDown Women's championship.

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

In the final smackDown before the match, Asuka got the better of Belair. However, Belair is expected to retain the championship one more time and further her title reign.

Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Gunther has been showcased as a dominant Intercontinental Champion ever since he captured the title. Nothing is expected to change WWE Night of Champions.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) (with Paul Heyman)

It is a tricky one to guess, but the most favorable result would be Sami and Owens retaining the title via disqualification. The Usos are expected to interfere and could inadvertently evade Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa from winning the tag titles.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar again, the feud had all the buzz before the Backlash but it has dimmed leading up to the Night of Champions. However, the rivalry could exceed even more and thus Lesnar could win and draw level with Cody.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles

The World Heavyweight Championship match will display two of the great in-ring performers colliding for the newly introduced title. Both men are equally capable. However, Seth Rollins would probably win, and as there is no rivalry between the two the night of champions could end with a handshake between the newly crowned champion and a champion who seemingly passed the torch.