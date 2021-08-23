WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Results: Samoa Joe Becomes First-ever Three-time NXT Champion

Samoa Joe achieved a remarkable feat at NXT TakeOver 36 that took place on Sunday night as he won the NXT Championship more than any other competitor in the history of that brand. Samoa Joe got the better of Karrion Kross to achieve this feat.

Samoa Joe becomes the first-ever three-time NXT champion

On Sunday, Samoa Joe etched his name in history books when he pinned Karrion Kross in their NXT title match, and by the virtue of this win, not only he just ended up capturing the NXT Championship for the third time and but he has also become the first three-time NXT champion in the history.

In an interesting championship clash that saw Samoa Joe return to in-ring action after a brief hiatus, he defeated Kross by executing his signature Muscle Buster to pick up the win via pinfall.

This was indeed a much-needed breakthrough for the former TNA Superstar as far as his pro wrestling career is concerned. The 'Samoan Submission Machine' was out of in-ring action for one-and-a-half-year as he was recovering from multiple concussions. Prior to his successful title match against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36, Joe had last stepped inside the ring way back in February 2020.

NXT TakeOver 36 Results

Apart from Samoa Joe being crowned the new NXT Champion, another title changed hands at Sunday's event as well.

Cameron Grimes defeats LA Knight to win the Million Dollar Championship

LA Knight, who was defending his Million Dollar Championship, hit a moonsault on Cameron Grimes only for a near fall as the latter kicked out. Nonetheless, things got complicated for him when he was locked in a submission maneuver by the challenger and nearly tapped out but, he made a smart move by trying to run away with the belt. The referee intervened and asked him to keep the title aside.

Knight's title reign came to an end when Grimes hit the Cave and rolled him for a three-count to pick up the win.

Raquel Gonzalez defeats Dakota Kai, retains the NXT Women's Championship

The challenger Dakota Kai tried to indulge in some mind games as she slapped Raquel Gonzalez as the match started. The duo was then engaged in a pulsating contest with Kai managing some near falls. In the end, Gonzalez executed Kai's finisher chingona bomb on the latter and that too from the top rope after which he pinned Dakota Kai to successfully retain her WWE NXT Women's Championship.

WWE NXT TakeOver 36: Other Results

Ridge Holland defeated Trey Baxter via pinfall in a Singles match.

Ilja Dragunov defeated WALTER via submission in a Singles match for the NXT United Kingdom Championship.

Kyle O'Reilly defeated Adam Cole 2–1 in a Two-out-of-three-falls match.